UCF takes on Lipscomb after Sellers’ 34-point showing

Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at UCF Knights (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the Lipscomb Bisons after Jaylin Sellers scored 34 points in UCF’s 85-82 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights have gone 2-1 in home games. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Sellers averaging 3.2.

The Bisons are 1-2 on the road. Lipscomb ranks second in the ASUN shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

UCF averages 78.0 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 76.0 Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is shooting 51.6% and averaging 22.2 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 13.7 points for UCF.

Derrin Boyd is averaging 17.3 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 12.8 points for Lipscomb.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

