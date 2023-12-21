UCF hosts Lamar and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at UCF Knights (7-3) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at UCF Knights (7-3)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -24.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the UCF Knights after Keith Lamar scored 27 points in Florida A&M’s 96-58 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Knights are 5-2 on their home court. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Thierno Sylla averaging 3.9.

The Rattlers have gone 1-4 away from home. Florida A&M ranks third in the SWAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

UCF’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.9 points for UCF.

Lamar is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. K’Jei Parker is averaging 9.6 points for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.