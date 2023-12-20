UCF hosts Florida A&M after Lamar’s 27-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at UCF Knights (7-3) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-7) at UCF Knights (7-3)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits the UCF Knights after Keith Lamar scored 27 points in Florida A&M’s 96-58 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Knights have gone 5-2 in home games. UCF averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Rattlers are 1-4 in road games. Florida A&M is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

UCF’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is shooting 46.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for UCF.

Lamar averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. K’Jei Parker is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists for Florida A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.