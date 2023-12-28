UCF hosts Bethune-Cookman in non-conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at UCF Knights (8-3) Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Bethune-Cookman play in…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6) at UCF Knights (8-3)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF and Bethune-Cookman play in non-conference action.

The Knights are 6-2 on their home court. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Jaylin Sellers averaging 8.0.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 4.1.

UCF’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman scores 10.0 more points per game (75.1) than UCF gives up (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Knights. Sellers is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Jakobi Heady is shooting 49.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wildcats. Harmon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

