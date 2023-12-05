UC Riverside visits Washington State following Jones’ 27-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) at Washington State Cougars (6-1) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) at Washington State Cougars (6-1)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on the UC Riverside Highlanders after Isaac Jones scored 27 points in Washington State’s 71-61 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. Washington State has a 5-1 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders are 0-5 on the road. UC Riverside is second in the Big West with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 1.7.

Washington State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 6.7 more points per game (70.0) than Washington State allows (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 62.9% for Washington State.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 11.4 points for UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

