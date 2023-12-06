UC Riverside visits Washington State after Jones’ 27-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) at Washington State Cougars (6-1) Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (4-5) at Washington State Cougars (6-1)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -13.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Isaac Jones scored 27 points in Washington State’s 71-61 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Cougars are 5-0 in home games. Washington State averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 0-5 away from home. UC Riverside has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Washington State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Cougars. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Washington State.

Isaiah Moses averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Barrington Hargress is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 assists for UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

