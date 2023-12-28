UC Riverside visits UC Irvine on 3-game road slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -11;…

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -11; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UC Irvine looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 at home. UC Irvine scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 0-6 in road games. UC Riverside is fourth in the Big West with 14.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Moses averaging 5.0.

UC Irvine averages 79.3 points, 8.0 more per game than the 71.3 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 69.2 points per game, 0.9 more than the 68.3 UC Irvine gives up to opponents.

The Anteaters and Highlanders square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Derin Saran is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

Moses is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.6 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.