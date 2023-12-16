UC Riverside puts home win streak on the line against Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Cal Baptist aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Highlanders are 3-0 in home games. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Lancers are 1-1 on the road. Cal Baptist is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Riverside averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Barrington Hargress is shooting 43.5% and averaging 10.5 points for UC Riverside.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.9 points and 2.4 rebounds for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.