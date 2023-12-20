UC Riverside plays Idaho in out-of-conference contest

Idaho Vandals (6-5) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moses and the…

Idaho Vandals (6-5) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders host Julius Mims and the Idaho Vandals in a non-conference matchup.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Riverside has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vandals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Quinn Denker averaging 4.7.

UC Riverside scores 68.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 68.2 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UC Riverside allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.1 points for the Highlanders. Kyle Owens is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Denker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. D’Angelo Minnis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

