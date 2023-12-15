UC Riverside plays Cal Baptist, seeks 4th straight home win

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-6)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts Cal Baptist aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Highlanders are 3-0 in home games. UC Riverside has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 1-1 in road games. Cal Baptist is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

UC Riverside is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% for UC Riverside.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 17.4 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.9 points for Cal Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.