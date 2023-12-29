UC Riverside hosts UCSB following Traore’s 25-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Yohan Traore scored 25 points in UCSB’s 76-62 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders are 4-1 on their home court. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West with 14.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Moses averaging 5.2.

The Gauchos have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. UCSB has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

UC Riverside averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 9.4 more points per game (80.8) than UC Riverside allows (71.4).

The Highlanders and Gauchos meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is averaging 13 points and 5.2 assists for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Ajay Mitchell is shooting 51.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Gauchos. Traore is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

