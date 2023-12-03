UC Riverside faces North Dakota after Moses’ 21-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-2) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) Riverside, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-2) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Isaiah Moses scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 66-65 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Highlanders are 2-0 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-2 on the road. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit League scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

UC Riverside averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 75.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 71.3 UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is shooting 42.5% and averaging 12.3 points for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 11.1 points for UC Riverside.

B.J. Omot is averaging 15.9 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 15.6 points for North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

