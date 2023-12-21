UC Riverside faces Idaho in non-conference action

Idaho Vandals (6-5) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under…

Idaho Vandals (6-5) at UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders take on the Idaho Vandals in out-of-conference play.

The Highlanders are 3-1 on their home court. UC Riverside ranks second in the Big West with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jhaylon Martinez averaging 1.5.

The Vandals are 1-3 in road games. Idaho ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside averages 68.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 68.2 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.6% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Quinn Denker is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

