UC Irvine plays UC Riverside, aims for 6th straight home win

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Anteaters face UC Riverside.

The Anteaters have gone 3-0 in home games. UC Irvine leads the Big West with 17.1 assists per game led by Pierre Crockrell II averaging 5.7.

The Highlanders have gone 0-6 away from home. UC Riverside has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Highlanders face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 13.7 points. Derin Saran is shooting 55.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Isaiah Moses is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

