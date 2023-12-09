UC Irvine plays No. 25 San Diego State after Hohn’s 21-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -10; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Justin Hohn scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 79-69 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs are 3-0 in home games. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 38.7 rebounds. Jaedon LeDee paces the Aztecs with 10.3 boards.

The Anteaters are 1-3 in road games. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West scoring 78.1 points per game and is shooting 49.0%.

San Diego State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). UC Irvine has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for San Diego State.

Hohn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Derin Saran is averaging 11.1 points for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

