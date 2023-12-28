UC Davis plays UCSB following Pepper’s 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (7-3) at UC Davis Aggies (5-6) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -2; over/under…

UCSB Gauchos (7-3) at UC Davis Aggies (5-6)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 80-57 win against the UC Merced Bobcats.

The Aggies have gone 3-3 in home games. UC Davis scores 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Gauchos are 1-2 on the road. UCSB averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when winning the turnover battle.

UC Davis is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.8% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB scores 14.3 more points per game (82.7) than UC Davis allows (68.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is averaging 20 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Kane Milling is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.8 points and four assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 15.7 points for UCSB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

