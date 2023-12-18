UC Davis hosts Montana following Johnson’s 30-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (6-4) at UC Davis Aggies (4-5) Davis, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the…

Montana Grizzlies (6-4) at UC Davis Aggies (4-5)

Davis, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Montana Grizzlies after Ty Johnson scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 82-61 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 2-2 at home. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 1-3 in road games. Montana scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

UC Davis makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Montana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UC Davis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 52.4% and averaging 16.4 points for UC Davis.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.7 points for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 15 points and 3.7 assists for Montana.

