UAPB visits Spencer and No. 5 UConn

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in UConn’s 87-76 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 in home games. UConn ranks fourth in the Big East with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 6.6.

The Golden Lions are 1-5 on the road. UAPB gives up 88.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

UConn is shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 49.1% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB scores 22.4 more points per game (85.6) than UConn allows to opponents (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Huskies. Spencer is averaging 15.9 points for UConn.

Kylen Milton is averaging 20.4 points for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 18.2 points for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

