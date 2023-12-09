UAPB visits No. 5 UConn after Spencer’s 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) at UConn Huskies (8-1) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-6) at UConn Huskies (8-1)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -37; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn plays the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Cam Spencer scored 23 points in UConn’s 87-76 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Huskies have gone 5-0 at home. UConn ranks third in the Big East with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Castle averaging 3.0.

The Golden Lions are 1-5 in road games. UAPB leads the SWAC with 15.9 assists. Rashad Williams paces the Golden Lions with 3.9.

UConn is shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 49.1% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 22.4 more points per game (85.6) than UConn gives up (63.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Huskies. Spencer is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for UConn.

Kylen Milton is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 18.2 points and 2.3 rebounds for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.