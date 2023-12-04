UAPB visits No. 11 Gonzaga following Milton’s 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Kylen Milton scored 24 points in UAPB’s 107-86 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Gonzaga is fifth in the WCC with 14.9 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 5.6.

The Golden Lions are 1-4 on the road. UAPB is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB scores 20.9 more points per game (87.2) than Gonzaga gives up (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Watson is shooting 62.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dusty Stromer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Gonzaga.

Milton is averaging 21.2 points for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists for UAPB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

