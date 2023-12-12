UAPB visits Miguel and South Florida

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (3-4) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (3-4)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -17; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Selton Miguel scored 20 points in South Florida’s 88-72 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Bulls are 2-2 in home games. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Jayden Reid averaging 4.1.

The Golden Lions are 1-6 in road games. UAPB averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

South Florida is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 49.7% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 13.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.7% for South Florida.

Kylen Milton is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

