UAB earns 79-78 OT win against Drake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Javian Davis had 15 points in UAB’s 79-78 overtime victory against Drake on Friday.

Daniel Ortiz’s basket with 54 seconds gave UAB a 79-76 lead. Drake’s Atin Wright made two free throws with 35 seconds remaining but missed a jumper in the final seconds.

Davis added four steals for the Blazers (7-5). Yaxel Lendeborg scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Ortiz was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Wright finished with 20 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (11-2). Drake also got 19 points and five assists from Tucker DeVries. Darnell Brodie also had 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. The Bulldogs ended an eight-game winning streak with the loss.

