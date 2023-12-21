Tyson’s 33 lead Seattle past Louisiana Tech 79-73 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 33 points and Seattle scored the last six points of the game in overtime…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 33 points and Seattle scored the last six points of the game in overtime to beat Louisiana Tech 79-73 on Wednesday night.

Sean Newman Jr.’s layup for Louisiana Tech tied the game 73-all with 55 seconds left. John Christofilis answered for Seattle with a jumper, and Kobe Williamson and Tyson each made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Tyson also made two free throws with seven seconds left in regulation, and Isaiah Crawford missed a layup for Louisiana Tech to force overtime tied 63-63.

Tyson had eight rebounds for the Redhawks (7-5). Williamson scored 11 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds and four blocks. Alex Schumacher went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (9-4) were led by Daniel Batcho, who posted 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Crawford added 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for Louisiana Tech. Tyler Henry also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.