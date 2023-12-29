Tyson leads Seattle U against UTEP

Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) at UTEP Miners (8-5) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle…

Seattle U Redhawks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) at UTEP Miners (8-5)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the UTEP Miners after Cameron Tyson scored 33 points in Seattle U’s 79-73 overtime win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Miners are 7-1 on their home court. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Redhawks are 0-3 on the road. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 5.9.

UTEP scores 77.9 points, 11.7 more per game than the 66.2 Seattle U allows. Seattle U scores 6.5 more points per game (76.0) than UTEP allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kalu is averaging 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Tyson is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Redhawks. Paris Dawson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

