Tyson leads Cal against Santa Clara after 23-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (7-1) at California Golden Bears (2-5)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Santa Clara Broncos after Jaylon Tyson scored 23 points in Cal’s 76-67 overtime loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Golden Bears are 2-2 in home games. Cal is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 1-0 in road games. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC scoring 39.8 points per game in the paint led by Christoph Tilly averaging 7.5.

Cal averages 73.3 points, 5.3 more per game than the 68.0 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Cal.

Carlos Marshall Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Adama Bal is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds for Santa Clara.

