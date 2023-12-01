Tyson and Seattle U host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4, 0-1 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (4-3, 0-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Cameron Tyson scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 78-72 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks are 4-1 on their home court. Seattle U is seventh in the WAC scoring 71.6 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 in conference games. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 1.8.

Seattle U scores 71.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 77.3 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Kobe Williamson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Seattle U.

Dominique Ford is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 14.5 points for Southern Utah.

