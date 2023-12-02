Tynes leads Maine against Brown after 26-point performance

Brown Bears (2-7) at Maine Black Bears (5-4) Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the…

Brown Bears (2-7) at Maine Black Bears (5-4)

Bangor, Maine; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the Brown Bears after Kellen Tynes scored 26 points in Maine’s 72-57 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Black Bears are 1-1 on their home court. Maine is sixth in the America East with 12.6 assists per game led by Jaden Clayton averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Brown has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Maine’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tynes is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Maine.

Kino Lilly Jr. averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 16.1 points and eight rebounds for Brown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.