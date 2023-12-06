Tynes’ 21 points lead Maine over Boston University 74-65

BOSTON (AP) — Kellen Tynes’ 21 points helped Maine defeat Boston University 74-65 on Wednesday night. Tynes shot 7 for…

BOSTON (AP) — Kellen Tynes’ 21 points helped Maine defeat Boston University 74-65 on Wednesday night.

Tynes shot 7 for 12 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Black Bears (7-4). Peter Filipovity scored 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 11 points and shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Terriers (3-6) were led in scoring by Kyrone Alexander, who finished with 13 points. Boston University also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Nic Nobili. Otto Landrum also had nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.