Tulsa visits McBride and Oral Roberts

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Issac McBride scored 25 points in Oral Roberts’ 88-78 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Oral Roberts has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 on the road. Tulsa is the AAC leader with 41.6 rebounds per game led by Jared Garcia averaging 7.6.

Oral Roberts scores 70.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 66.0 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McBride is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. DeShang Weaver is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Oral Roberts.

PJ Haggerty is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 15.0 points for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

