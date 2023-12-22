Tulsa takes on New Mexico State, seeks 8th straight home win

New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Golden Hurricane play New Mexico State.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-0 at home. Tulsa ranks fifth in the AAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Garcia averaging 4.3.

The Aggies are 0-5 in road games. New Mexico State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulsa scores 76.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 74.3 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 12.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.8% for Tulsa.

Christian Cook is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

