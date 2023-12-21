Tulsa takes home win streak into matchup with New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts…

New Mexico State Aggies (5-8) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (7-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts New Mexico State aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-0 at home. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Jared Garcia leads the Golden Hurricane with 6.4 boards.

The Aggies are 0-5 in road games. New Mexico State allows 74.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Tulsa makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). New Mexico State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Hurricane. Isaiah Barnes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Tulsa.

Christian Cook is shooting 43.1% and averaging 11.2 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

