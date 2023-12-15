Tulsa hosts Missouri State following Clay’s 20-point game

Missouri State Bears (7-3, 1-1 MVC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri State Bears (7-3, 1-1 MVC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Donovan Clay scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 69-60 win over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 in home games. Tulsa has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-3 in road games. Missouri State is fifth in the MVC giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Tulsa scores 76.8 points, 8.7 more per game than the 68.1 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.3% for Tulsa.

Alston Mason is averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Clay is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

