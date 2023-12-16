Tulsa hosts Missouri State after Clay’s 20-point game

Missouri State Bears (7-3, 1-1 MVC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Missouri State Bears (7-3, 1-1 MVC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -1; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Donovan Clay scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 69-60 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-0 in home games. Tulsa is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 0-3 on the road. Missouri State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Tulsa’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Tulsa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals. PJ Haggerty is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.9 points for Tulsa.

Alston Mason is averaging 17.6 points for the Bears. Clay is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.