Tulsa hosts Mississippi Valley State following Haggerty’s 24-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -23; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 73-72 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-0 in home games. Tulsa has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-10 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

Tulsa is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 48.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 70.0 Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Tulsa.

Rayquan Brown averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.