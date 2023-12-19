CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Tulsa hosts Mississippi Valley State following Haggerty’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 3:42 AM

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -23; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 73-72 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-0 in home games. Tulsa has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-10 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

Tulsa is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 48.7 points per game, 21.3 fewer points than the 70.0 Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Tulsa.

Rayquan Brown averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

