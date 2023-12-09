Tulane takes on Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) vs. Tulane Green Wave (6-1) Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) vs. Tulane Green Wave (6-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave square off in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Green Wave have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. Tulane is the top team in the AAC with 40.6 points in the paint led by Kevin Cross averaging 9.7.

The Bulldogs have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. Mississippi State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulane makes 53.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.5 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Mississippi State has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 9.0 points and 1.5 rebounds for Mississippi State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

