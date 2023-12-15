Tulane hosts Joseph and Southern

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-2) New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Tulane…

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Tulane Green Wave (7-2)

New Orleans; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Tulane Green Wave after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 25 points in Southern’s 109-60 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Green Wave are 5-0 on their home court. Tulane ranks seventh in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 6.9.

The Jaguars have gone 2-6 away from home. Southern is fourth in the SWAC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Joseph averaging 9.7.

Tulane’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 12.8 points. Cross is shooting 58.8% and averaging 18.9 points for Tulane.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 6.4 points. Joseph is averaging 18.6 points and 2.1 steals for Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

