Tulane hosts George Mason after Hall’s 36-point game

George Mason Patriots (9-2) at Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -4.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the Tulane Green Wave after Keyshawn Hall scored 36 points in George Mason’s 84-60 victory against the Bridgewater (VA) Eagles.

The Green Wave have gone 6-0 at home. Tulane is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 1-1 on the road. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.2.

Tulane makes 53.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). George Mason averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is shooting 62.2% and averaging 19.0 points for Tulane.

Darius Maddox averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.