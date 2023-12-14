Tulane hosts Furman following Williams’ 31-point outing

Furman Paladins (5-5) at Tulane Green Wave (6-2) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6;…

Furman Paladins (5-5) at Tulane Green Wave (6-2)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -6; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Tulane Green Wave after Alex Williams scored 31 points in Furman’s 100-58 victory over the Bob Jones Bruins.

The Green Wave have gone 4-0 at home. Tulane scores 86.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Paladins are 0-3 in road games. Furman ranks third in the SoCon scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Foster averaging 11.0.

Tulane’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 84.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 79.3 Tulane gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Cross is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Green Wave. Kolby King is averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Tulane.

Foster is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 16.9 points for Furman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

