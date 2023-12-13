Tulane hosts Furman following Williams’ 31-point game

Furman Paladins (5-5) at Tulane Green Wave (6-2) New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Tulane…

Furman Paladins (5-5) at Tulane Green Wave (6-2)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman faces the Tulane Green Wave after Alex Williams scored 31 points in Furman’s 100-58 victory against the Bob Jones Bruins.

The Green Wave have gone 4-0 at home. Tulane is seventh in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 3.7.

The Paladins are 0-3 on the road. Furman is fourth in the SoCon with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Tyrese Hughey averaging 5.8.

Tulane scores 86.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 78.5 Furman gives up. Furman averages 84.1 points per game, 4.8 more than the 79.3 Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 18.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Green Wave. Kolby King is averaging 15.1 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Tulane.

Marcus Foster is averaging 19.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 16.9 points for Furman.

