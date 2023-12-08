Tulane faces Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) vs. Tulane Green Wave (6-1) Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (6-2) vs. Tulane Green Wave (6-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tulane Green Wave square off in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Green Wave are 6-1 in non-conference play. Tulane ranks seventh in the AAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 7.0.

The Bulldogs have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. Mississippi State averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

Tulane makes 53.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.5 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Mississippi State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tulane gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Sion James is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 16 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging nine points and 1.6 steals for Mississippi State.

