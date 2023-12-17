Tucker and UTSA host Oregon State

UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Oregon State Beavers (6-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -10; over/under…

UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at Oregon State Beavers (6-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -10; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Oregon State Beavers after Christian Tucker scored 23 points in UTSA’s 93-84 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Beavers have gone 6-0 at home. Oregon State is fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Bilodeau averaging 5.1.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-4 away from home. UTSA ranks third in the AAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Oregon State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Bilodeau is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.7 points for Oregon State.

Tucker is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for UTSA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.