Troy visits Ole Miss after Brakefield’s 27-point outing

Troy Trojans (5-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the Troy Trojans after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 27 points in Ole Miss’ 88-78 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Rebels have gone 7-0 in home games. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 16.1 assists per game led by Jaylen Murray averaging 4.3.

The Trojans have gone 0-4 away from home. Troy scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Ole Miss scores 74.8 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 69.9 Troy allows. Troy has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.4 points for Ole Miss.

Christyon Eugene is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.0 points for Troy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.