Troy plays Dayton after Muhammad’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (6-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the Dayton Flyers after Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points in Troy’s 83-60 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Flyers have gone 3-0 in home games. Dayton is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 0-3 on the road. Troy is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Troy has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Christyon Eugene is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds for Troy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

