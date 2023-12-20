Troy hosts Cozart and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) at Troy Trojans (5-6) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-6) at Troy Trojans (5-6)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky plays the Troy Trojans after Isaiah Cozart scored 24 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 85-75 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Trojans have gone 5-1 at home. Troy averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

The Colonels are 0-3 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Cozart averaging 9.9.

Troy’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd is averaging 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Collin Cooper averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Cozart is averaging 16 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.3 blocks for Eastern Kentucky.

