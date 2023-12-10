Tristan da Silva scores 22 as Colorado beats No. 15 Miami 90-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 16 of his 22 points during a decisive second half to help…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 16 of his 22 points during a decisive second half to help Colorado pull away from No. 15 Miami 90-63 on Sunday in an NABC Brooklyn Showcase game at Barclays Center.

KJ Simpson scored 20 points while Luke O’Brien scored all 13 of his points during the game-ending 47-17 run for Colorado (7-2). J’Vonne Hadley, Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Julian Hammond III all added 11 points apiece.

The Buffaloes won without star freshman guard Cody Williams, who is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Matthew Cleveland scored 17 points, Norchad Omier had 12 points and Wooga Poplar added 11 points for Miami (7-2), which lost a homecoming for coach Jim Larranaga, who was born in the Bronx and graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens.

MEMPHIS 81, NO. 21 TEXAS A&M 75

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — David Jones scored 29 points and tied a career-high with five 3-pointers to lead Memphis over Texas A&M.

Jones scored 21 points in the first half as Memphis (7-2) built a nine-point lead by halftime and didn’t trail in the second half.

Manny Obaseki had 21 points to lead Texas A&M (7-3). Aggies’ star Wade Taylor IV, the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year, had a tough day and finished with nine points. He made just 3 of 14 shots and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts.

Jahvon Quinerly added a season-high 24 points for Memphis and Caleb Mills had 13.

