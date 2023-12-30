Trio of reserves rally Syracuse to 81-73 victory over Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quadir Copeland had a career-high 22 points and fellow reserves Malik Brown and Benny Williams scored…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quadir Copeland had a career-high 22 points and fellow reserves Malik Brown and Benny Williams scored 15 apiece to rally Syracuse to an 81-73 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Copeland, a sophomore, made 4 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer and 13 of 15 free throws for the Orange (10-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). He added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Brown and Williams both grabbed seven rebounds. Judah Mintz pitched in with 12 points, five assists and three steals before fouling out.

Freshman Carlton Carrington hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 to guide the Panthers (9-4, 0-2) to a 38-30 lead at halftime. Copeland had six points to lead Syracuse. Williams and Copeland had back-to-back baskets to give the Orange a 24-20 lead with 8:46 left. Carrington made two free throws and a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run and the Panthers led by 10 before Williams dunked for the final basket of the half.

Guillermo Diaz Graham hit a 3-pointer for Pitt to begin the second half, but Mintz had six points and Brown scored five in a 16-2 run as Syracuse rallied to take a 46-43 lead with 12:37 remaining. The Orange stayed in front until Zack Austin hit a 3-pointer and Ishmael Leggett followed with a layup to pull the Panthers even at 61 with 5 minutes left.

Copeland passed to Brown for a dunk and then stole the ball and scored as Syracuse moved ahead by four with 4:21 to go. Carrington and Leggett missed the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities and Williams turned the misses into a basket and two free throws and the Orange led 69-61 at the 3:11 mark and maintained a two-possession lead from there.

Carrington finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five of Pitt’s 15 turnovers. Diaz Graham had 14 points and five boards. Blake Hinson came into the game averaging 20.3 points per game — third most in the conference — but he was held to 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak against Pitt and won for just the second time in the last seven matchups.

The Orange travel to play No. 16 Duke on Tuesday. The Panthers return home to play No. 9 North Carolina on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.