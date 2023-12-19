Trey Bonham banks in a 3-pointer from midcourt as Chattanooga takes down Gardner-Webb 69-66

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Bonham banked in a 3-pointer from midcourt at the buzzer to give Chattanooga a 69-66…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Bonham banked in a 3-pointer from midcourt at the buzzer to give Chattanooga a 69-66 victory over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Bonham received an inbounds pass with 1.3 seconds left and took one dribble before launching a 3-pointer that hit off the backboard and went in. His teammates came off the bench to surround him in celebration.

Jan Zidek was 8 of 11 shooting, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 27 points for the Mocs (8-3). Bonham scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds and four steals. Tyler Millin shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Julien Soumaoro finished with 17 points and two steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-8). Lucas Stieber added 11 points and four assists for Gardner-Webb. In addition, Caleb Robinson finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.