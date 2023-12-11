Trent and Delaware host Robert Morris

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-7, 0-2 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-3) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-7, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the Robert Morris Colonials after Jalun Trent scored 27 points in Delaware’s 87-80 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Colonials are 2-2 in home games. Robert Morris ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Markeese Hastings averaging 6.0.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 3-1 away from home. Delaware scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Robert Morris scores 68.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.1 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 48.0% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Williams averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 22.7% from beyond the arc. Hastings is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.0 points for Robert Morris.

Jyare Davis is averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 11.8 points for Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.