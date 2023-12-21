Live Radio
Traore scores 24 points, Pierre-Louis has double-double and UC Santa Barbara beat Howard 94-81

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 1:02 AM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Yohan Traore scored 24 points, Josh Pierre-Louis had a double-double and UC Santa Barbara beat Howard 94-81 on Wednesday night.

Traore added six rebounds for the Gauchos (7-3). Pierre-Louis scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Cole Anderson shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 19 points.

Marcus Dockery led the way for the Bison (4-9) with 24 points. Isiah Warfield added 20 points for Howard. In addition, Seth Towns had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

