Traore, Manhattan Jaspers to visit Allen, Marist Red Foxes

Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-3, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (4-2, 1-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -8; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seydou Traore and the Manhattan Jaspers take on Max Allen and the Marist Red Foxes in MAAC play Sunday.

The Red Foxes have gone 1-0 at home. Marist is the leader in the MAAC in team defense, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Jaspers are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan allows 77.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.6 points per game.

Marist is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 66.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 63.8 Marist allows.

The Red Foxes and Jaspers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Jadin Collins is averaging 7.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 34.9% for Marist.

Rokas Jocys averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Traore is averaging 12.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 steals for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

